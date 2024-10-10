Slow Horses Season 4's Saddest Moment Emerged Naturally From A Devastating Season 3 Scene [Exclusive]

Pryce, a veteran performer whose credits include the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, "Brazil," "Game of Thrones," "The Two Popes," and dozens more, was so convincing with his performance that he even managed to trick the showrunner into thinking he was about to blow a take. As Smith explained:

"Watching Jonathan do that and get to a place where he looks so lost in his eyes, it's so compelling that this character is in a mental fog and bits are coming to him and going. To the point where, he would do these pauses that'd be so deep that you'd literally think, 'Has he forgotten the line?' and then he'd be back in, and you'd be like, 'No, he's just a brilliant actor.' [laughs] But he so conveyed somebody that did not know where he was or what to say next that your reaction, as somebody who's watching it being performed and made, is, 'He's actually forgotten!' Of course he hadn't, but he just was so submerged in the part that that's how he made it feel."

The actor's commitment to the role pays off in heartbreaking fashion this season, as the penultimate scene of the episode closes with David practically begging his grandson not to leave him in the assisted living facility and River holding back tears as he walks away. "Slow Horses" is full of action scenes, terrorist attacks, and spycraft, but its greatest asset is how grounded it is; its characters aren't super spies, they're regular people who get injured and can die like anyone else. Any viewer who has experienced watching a family member slowly lose their mental faculties can relate to the emotional pain that both River and David feel in that scene, and the show's mixture of the grounded with the occasionally heightened continues to serve it extremely well.

/Film's Jacob Hall and I spoke about season 4 of "Slow Horses" on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which also contains my full conversation with Will Smith:

