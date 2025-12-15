Batman Reimagined The Frankenstein Story Long Before Guillermo Del Toro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With 2025's "Frankenstein" Guillermo del Toro made some major changes to Mary Shelley's original story, most of which were for the better. The gloriously gothic monster movie was a triumph for the celebrated filmmaker, reinvigorating a well-known story and proving that Shelley's original tale remains as versatile and flexible today as it ever was. Long before del Toro achieved such a feat, however, DC comics had a go. With the 1994 one-shot "Batman: Castle of the Bat," writer Jack C. Harris and illustrator Bo Hampton ostensibly reworked the "Frankenstein" story as a Batman comic, but what ended up happening was that story itself helped reinvent the Batman mythos in a surprisingly compelling way.

This Elseworlds tale loosely adapts Mary Shelley's 1818 novel and the 1931 Boris Karloff film using Batman characters. What resulted was a unique and oddly overlooked alternate version of the Batman story. What's more, Hampton's art is captivatingly moody and classically gothic in a way that immediately makes one think that Robert Eggers should be put in charge of a "Castle of the Bat" film adaptation.

In this version, Bruce Wayne isn't the Dark Knight. Instead, he's the Dr. Frankenstein of the story, who becomes obsessed with reanimating his father after he discovers that Thomas Wayne's brain has been preserved ever since his murder. As such, "Castle of the Bat" provides a novel perspective on Batman lore whereby Bruce is forced to reckon with many issues he's faced as Batman in other stories, but this time it's from a third person perspective. As he watches his creation rampage through the murky woodland of Southern Germany, we see him contemplate his no-kill rule and the nature of justice as he has many times before, but it's from a whole new point of view.