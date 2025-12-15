Game Of Thrones Fans Will Find Plenty To Like In This Historical Fantasy Series On Netflix

The "Game of Thrones" franchise, based on the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels by George R. R. Martin, has been a huge hit for HBO, but fans are currently stuck in a lull while they wait for the third season of "House of the Dragon" and the first season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Both of those are set to release in 2026, and fans have been waiting for a while, so what should they do in the meantime? Thankfully, there's a great Starz series streaming on Netflix that should scratch at least some of that fantasy TV itch. "Outlander" is based on the series of books of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, following World War II-era nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who time-travels to 18th-century Scotland and ends up embroiled in adventure, politics, and some serious romance.

While there unfortunately aren't any dragons in "Outlander," there's more than enough ye olde high-stakes drama to satisfy the average "Game of Thrones" fan. Just like "Game of Thrones," the characters are regularly put through the ringer, but fans are always eager to see just how they come out the other side. Can Claire and her star-crossed love Jamie (Sam Heughan) actually have a romance despite all of the challenges that 18th-century Scotland throws at them? Or will they be destined to have a tragic end, their fates poorly intertwined? There's swords, witchcraft, and lots of lusty moments, so either way, it's going to be entertaining.