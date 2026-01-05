Isaac Asimov's DC Comics Doppelgänger Was An Obscure Superman Villain

In October 1980, "Superman" #355 debuted a new villain who also happened to be one of the most celebrated sci-fi writers of all time. Asa Ezaak was a version of the great Isaac Asimov, who became the bizarre DC villain "Momentus, Master of the Moon!" Created by writer Carey Bates and penciller Curt Swan, this strange orange monster man only appeared in one issue before he was consigned to "Superman" history, making for a less than flattering homage to one of the great authors of the 20th Century — especially since he basically gets a dozen pages before he's blow him up in the end.

The best comic book villains represent some aspect of the hero, forcing the protagonist to reckon with a part of themselves and confront their own beliefs about their crusade against the forces of evil. The worst are, well, on /Film's list of the most bizarre Silver age Batman villains. To be fair, many of the zaniest rogues against which the Dark Knight has done battle are actually charming in their way — as are the majority of those villain-of-the-week creations that dominated the sci-fi-inflected comics of the 50s and 60s.

In the 1980s, however, when DC decided to bring Isaac Asimov into the world of Superman it was less charming and more just sort of bizarre. The esteemed sci-fi maestro who penned several seminal novels in the genre (including the books on which Apple TV's "Foundation" is based) was teleported into the pages of "Superman" not for some loving homage to the man who gave us "I, Robot" but in order to be transformed into a muck monster who was ignominiously dispatched before he could make much of an impression.