The One Thing Foundation's Demerzel And LOTR's Aragorn Have In Common

Demerzel has slowly turned into one of the most important characters in Apple TV's "Foundation" adaptation. Laura Birn's character started as an afterthought: a counselor quietly supporting the Galactic emperors as they oversaw a crumbling empire. By the end of season 3, she was revealed as a critical robot survivor and, in many ways, the show's protagonist. As I watched the gradual foregrounding of the positronic robot, I couldn't help but be reminded of the on-screen adaptation of another iconic literary character: Aragorn, son of Arathorn, as portrayed by the one and only Viggo Mortensen in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

The connection between Demerzel and Aragorn might not seem obvious at first glance. The former is a humanity-saving robot living 20,000 years in the future. The latter is an exiled king in a fantasy world fighting a Dark Lord as he finds his way back to his family's throne. But the connection isn't in the characters themselves. It's in how they were adapted.

Peter Jackson's treatment of Aragorn makes him much more relatable. Aragorn is full of doubts. He doesn't think he's worthy. He needs to be convinced that he can rise to his calling and return to his throne. Similarly, the on-screen adaptation of Demerzel is one of a robot who is overwhelmed and isolated. She is following her programming to help humanity, even as it careens toward a galactic apocalypse. It isn't until she connects with the other robots still around her that she begins to see her larger potential and purpose. The "from insecurity to importance" arc is strikingly similar. The part that really made this stand out for me, though? It doesn't match either character's original version in the source material.