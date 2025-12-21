The One Thing Foundation's Demerzel And LOTR's Aragorn Have In Common
Demerzel has slowly turned into one of the most important characters in Apple TV's "Foundation" adaptation. Laura Birn's character started as an afterthought: a counselor quietly supporting the Galactic emperors as they oversaw a crumbling empire. By the end of season 3, she was revealed as a critical robot survivor and, in many ways, the show's protagonist. As I watched the gradual foregrounding of the positronic robot, I couldn't help but be reminded of the on-screen adaptation of another iconic literary character: Aragorn, son of Arathorn, as portrayed by the one and only Viggo Mortensen in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
The connection between Demerzel and Aragorn might not seem obvious at first glance. The former is a humanity-saving robot living 20,000 years in the future. The latter is an exiled king in a fantasy world fighting a Dark Lord as he finds his way back to his family's throne. But the connection isn't in the characters themselves. It's in how they were adapted.
Peter Jackson's treatment of Aragorn makes him much more relatable. Aragorn is full of doubts. He doesn't think he's worthy. He needs to be convinced that he can rise to his calling and return to his throne. Similarly, the on-screen adaptation of Demerzel is one of a robot who is overwhelmed and isolated. She is following her programming to help humanity, even as it careens toward a galactic apocalypse. It isn't until she connects with the other robots still around her that she begins to see her larger potential and purpose. The "from insecurity to importance" arc is strikingly similar. The part that really made this stand out for me, though? It doesn't match either character's original version in the source material.
What is Demerzel like in the books?
Many of Isaac Asimov's sci-fi writings are loosely connected across a universe that spans tens of thousands of years. His "Robot" books, for instance, are part of the same narrative that eventually leads to his "Foundation" novels. There isn't a ton of continuity across these stories, but several concepts carry from one to the other, and one character, in particular, stands out across both: Demerzel. Originally called R. Daneel Olivaw (and presented in a male form) in Asimov's books, Demerzel starts as the partner of a private eye in a few interplanetary hard-boiled detective novels. Eventually, Asimov expanded R. Daneel Olivaw's role, making him the critical link in the book "Robots and Empire," which sets the stage for the story of the "Foundation" books. Daneel shows up again as a main character in the prequels to that series under a number of names, including Eto Demerzel.
Throughout this incredibly long storyline, Demerzel is never listless. Yes, in "Robots and Empire" he is confused at points as he tries to figure out what he should do to save humanity. But even during those times he helps develop things like the mind control of the mentalics in "Foundation" and the Zeroth Law (which allows robots to prioritize humanity over individual humans).
A lot of this has been reflected in the adaptation. However, the distinct difference is the lack of understanding and direction. By the time we get to the "Foundation" story in the books, Demerzel has no qualms or doubts about his role. He is actively and confidently guiding humanity through its Galactic Empire phase and on to its Foundation and then Gaia phases. There is no learning curve or discovery of purpose. It's already there.
What is Aragorn like in the books?
Aragorn is similarly confident in his purpose from the moment you meet him in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings. When Strider the Ranger connects with Frodo and company, he is already well aware of his destiny. Is he biding his time, waiting for the stars to align? Sure. But he knows who he is and what he needs to do.
Throughout the books, Tolkien writes Aragorn's character as one of confidence and clarity. He actively makes decisions that guide him toward the throne of Gondor, and, critically, that's where he wants to go. I'm reminded of the end of "The Fellowship of the Ring," when he's trying to decide whether he should go to Minas Tirith or help Frodo to Mount Doom. Frodo thinks to himself, "[Aragorn's] heart yearns for Minas Tirith, and he will be needed there." There are many similar moments acknowledging Aragorn's clear and understood path as a principal figure in the fight against Sauron.
It isn't until Peter Jackson's screen adaptation that we get an Aragorn who is unsure. Mortensen's Aragorn waffles over what he should do. He feels unworthy and incapable. To quote Denethor from "The Return of the King" book, Aragorn acts like he believes he is "last of a ragged house long bereft of lordship and dignity."
I get why these changes happen. They bring these larger-than-life characters down to earth, making them more relatable and compelling as you follow them through the stories. I'm not casting judgment on the adaptive process, but I do find it interesting that the pursuit of creating compelling stories has had the effect of making the otherwise disconnected Eto Demerzel and Aragorn, son of Arathorn, remarkably similar characters — at least on screen.