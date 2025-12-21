Why Smiling Friends' Creator Is Fine If Fans Hate The Show When It Ends

The creative drive is a little bit different for everyone, but the vast majority of people who make entertainment do it for the audience to some degree. After all, the audience helps fund that art, and it's important to keep them at least somewhat happy. And then there's "Smiling Friends" co-creator Zach Hadel, who is much more interested in entertaining himself and fellow co-creator Michael Cusack. In fact, Hadel even told Variety that if the hit Adult Swim show ends and fans hate it, he's totally okay with that.

"Smiling Friends" is pretty unique in its humor, following the optimistic Pim (Cusack) and his cynical co-worker and best friend Charlie (Hadel) as they do their jobs at Smiling Friends, a charity that is supposed to bring people joy and happiness. "Smiling Friends" can be absolutely horrific and gut-bustingly funny all within the span of each 11-minute-long episode, with some seriously strange (and occasionally disturbing) detours along the way. And while some of that can be attributed to Hadel and Cusack's start as creators on Newgrounds and YouTube, it's also clear that they're doing most of these bits to make themselves laugh, and that rules.