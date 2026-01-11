This Actor Has Held The Title Of SNL's Youngest Ever Host For Over 40 Years

Hosting "Saturday Night Live" is one of the most difficult gigs in show business. Because each new episode of the show is written and produced in a single week (as chronicled in a series of "SNL" documentaries for the 50th anniversary), whoever hosts the show must run the gamut of meeting the cast and writers, approving sketch ideas, rehearsing chosen sketches again and again, and then performing them live in front of millions of people, which also requires reading from cue cards rather than memorizing the lines that are often changing right up until the cameras roll. Yes, again, all of this happens in a single week.

But that hasn't stopped several surprisingly young hosts from taking the stage at Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Jodie Foster was just 14 years old when she hosted in November 1976 after starring in "Taxi Driver," "Bugsy Malone," and "Freaky Friday" in that same year. Fred Savage hosted at 13 years old in 1990 while starring in the hit family drama series "The Wonder Years." And Macaulay Culkin hosted in 1991 at the height of his fame from "Home Alone."

However, none of those talents were the youngest to ever host the show. That honor lies with an actor who has held the title since hosting back in 1982, and it's none other than Drew Barrymore.