One Of E.T.'s Most Honest Lines Was Improvised By A 6-Year-Old Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore starred in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" when she was only six years old. Nearly 40 years later, her director, Steven Spielberg, appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show" for a birthday celebration and they reminisced about filming the seminal alien classic. Spielberg recalled that Barrymore "came up with a lot of lines in the movie" as a little girl, including the memorable scene when Gertie first sees the titular E.T. In the movie, she takes one quizzical look at the alien and says, "I don't like his feet."

"She said that during rehearsal, and I said, 'Drew, can you remember to say that when the cameras are rolling?'" he remembered.

The feet observation was Barrymore's genuine response to the E.T. animatronic designed by the renowned special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi. It's not hard to see why she reacted this way. E.T. is the definition of ugly cute with his wrinkled, brown skin and bulbous head with huge eyes. He has short, stubby legs with a pair of splayed-out, bird-like feet with human toenails. He almost resembles a strange mix of a Pug dog and a Sphynx cat. His peculiar looks scared me as a child — so much so that I avoided seeing the film until I was an adult.

What makes this story even cuter is that Drew Barrymore believed E.T. was real. During a 40th anniversary cast reunion on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Dee Wallace, who plays her mother in the film, said, "We found you over there just talking away to E.T. And so we let Steven know. And so Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive. So, whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you."