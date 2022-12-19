The E.T. Animatronic Sold At Auction For Over $2.5 Million

The E.T. puppet was designed by renowned special effects designer, Carlo Rambaldi. Known for his work in other out-of-this-world films like Ridley Scott's "Alien," and another celestial Steven Spielberg film, "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," Rambaldi was tasked with bringing the lovable extraterrestrial to life. Recently, in an auction held by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, this iconic puppet was put up for sale with bids starting at $500,000. In the listing for this slice of Hollywood history, the puppet is described as "one of the actual, last surviving, authentic animatronic E.T. 's used during the making of the beloved and cherished blockbuster film."

The listing goes on to explain that the puppet has "85 points of articulation," and that Rambaldi, along with 12 other puppeteers, helped man the puppet throughout filming. E.T.'s iconic face is inspired by the faces of three famous men: the physicist Albert Einstein, and the two writers, Carl Sandburg, and Ernest Hemingway; it took three months to build him. The cost to create E.T. was $1.5 million, but at auction, the piece sold for a whopping $2.5 million. According to the listing, 13 bids were placed before the final selling price was locked in, though the item was purchased by an anonymous bidder. Whoever the lucky winner is though, their newfound piece of cinema history is definitely something to phone home about.