40 Years Later, This Exclusive E.T. Featurette Examines Spielberg's Inner Child
Is it a reach to call "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" one of the best family movies ever made? Probably not, as its mixture of deep themes and childlike wonder makes a great watch for everyone, regardless of age. To say that this was intentional would be an understatement — director Steven Spielberg has been quite open over the years about how the film helped him process his parents' seemingly sudden divorce, an event dramatized in his upcoming film "The Fabelmans." It is obvious when watching "E.T." that it was meant to help showcase the complex emotions surrounding divorce to people of all ages, especially children.
That obviously didn't mean that Spielberg and his cast and crew couldn't have fun on the set, which is the focus of a new featurette premiering exclusively here on /Film. To celebrate the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray re-release of the classic film, Universal Pictures has provided us with a new special clip all about the director's seemingly uncanny ability to create dynamic child characters.
"Steven Spielberg has a gift for getting inside the child in all of us," esteemed film critic Leonard Maltin says in the clip, "because he has that quality himself."
You can't really argue with that, especially not after watching this featurette. After all, who else would film a scene involving dozens of loose frogs hopping around a wild classroom? "E.T." is a deeply empathetic film, and perhaps that is the reason why it has remained such an important cultural milestone.
While its official anniversary was earlier this June, it is certainly not too late to celebrate the magic that this iconic alien has brought moviegoers for four decades. The newly-remastered version of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 14. For more information on the release, check out Universal Pictures' statement on it below:
"Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home. Digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound, this astounding story is sure to thrill viewers of all ages again with its timeless message of trust, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship."