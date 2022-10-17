40 Years Later, This Exclusive E.T. Featurette Examines Spielberg's Inner Child

Is it a reach to call "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" one of the best family movies ever made? Probably not, as its mixture of deep themes and childlike wonder makes a great watch for everyone, regardless of age. To say that this was intentional would be an understatement — director Steven Spielberg has been quite open over the years about how the film helped him process his parents' seemingly sudden divorce, an event dramatized in his upcoming film "The Fabelmans." It is obvious when watching "E.T." that it was meant to help showcase the complex emotions surrounding divorce to people of all ages, especially children.

That obviously didn't mean that Spielberg and his cast and crew couldn't have fun on the set, which is the focus of a new featurette premiering exclusively here on /Film. To celebrate the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray re-release of the classic film, Universal Pictures has provided us with a new special clip all about the director's seemingly uncanny ability to create dynamic child characters.