Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases The Top Secret Voice Of Lilith In Season 3 [Exclusive]

Adult animation has been riding high in pop culture for decades, and thanks to breakout hits like "Hazbin Hotel," that wave isn't crashing anytime soon. "Hazbin Hotel" differentiates itself from the usual kind of show audiences think of when they hear "adult animation," with hyperstylized characters, show-stopping musical numbers, and a frank approach to tackling taboo subjects like sex, drugs, and the afterlife. The brainchild of independent animator/writer Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, "Hazbin Hotel" centers on Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the daughter of Lilith and Lucifer, who opens a rehabilitation center to provide misfit demons a chance at redemption in an attempt to find a non-violent alternative to reduce the overpopulation in Hell. It's a show about sinners fighting for a shot at Heaven, which means big personalities, plenty of high-stakes drama, and resonant themes that keep audiences coming back for more.

Fans have been rabid from the very start, in part because the target audience tends to fall in the center of a Venn Diagram between the chronically online and theatre kids (hold your fire, I'm one of you!). It's the theatre connection that's helped amplify the show to viewers who might not have otherwise given it a shot, thanks to a voice cast of musical theatre favorites. In addition to Henningsen, the show boasts the vocal prowess of folks like Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Ronan, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brandon Rogers, Christian Borle, Keith David, and Darren Criss ... and this is just scratching the surface.

But as of the end of season 2, one character has yet to be given a voice — Lilith. During an interview I conducted with Medrano, I asked her about the role, and she gave me a little hint of where fans should look to find her.