Hazbin Hotel Creator Teases The Top Secret Voice Of Lilith In Season 3 [Exclusive]
Adult animation has been riding high in pop culture for decades, and thanks to breakout hits like "Hazbin Hotel," that wave isn't crashing anytime soon. "Hazbin Hotel" differentiates itself from the usual kind of show audiences think of when they hear "adult animation," with hyperstylized characters, show-stopping musical numbers, and a frank approach to tackling taboo subjects like sex, drugs, and the afterlife. The brainchild of independent animator/writer Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, "Hazbin Hotel" centers on Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen), the daughter of Lilith and Lucifer, who opens a rehabilitation center to provide misfit demons a chance at redemption in an attempt to find a non-violent alternative to reduce the overpopulation in Hell. It's a show about sinners fighting for a shot at Heaven, which means big personalities, plenty of high-stakes drama, and resonant themes that keep audiences coming back for more.
Fans have been rabid from the very start, in part because the target audience tends to fall in the center of a Venn Diagram between the chronically online and theatre kids (hold your fire, I'm one of you!). It's the theatre connection that's helped amplify the show to viewers who might not have otherwise given it a shot, thanks to a voice cast of musical theatre favorites. In addition to Henningsen, the show boasts the vocal prowess of folks like Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Ronan, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brandon Rogers, Christian Borle, Keith David, and Darren Criss ... and this is just scratching the surface.
But as of the end of season 2, one character has yet to be given a voice — Lilith. During an interview I conducted with Medrano, I asked her about the role, and she gave me a little hint of where fans should look to find her.
The voice of Lilith comes from the world of theatre
In addition to the Broadway favorites, "Hazbin Hotel" has also included vocalists known more for pop and rock music, like Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, who joined season 2 as Abel. This is to say, Lilith doesn't necessarily have to be a Broadway superstar, because Medrano clearly has her pick of talent. "I don't want to name anyone specific because I also don't want to give anyone hope that we got a certain person, but she's a very ethereal queen," Medrano tells me. "I mean, she's a queen, literally, but like a diva queen, and she's kind of dark and her themes are resistance, power, and empowerment, and I feel like we have some amazing artists in real life that kind of embody that energy that she was kind of inspired by."
Medrano wouldn't tell me outright who voices Lilith, but she did tell me, "The person who voices her has a phenomenal voice and does come from the theatre world — which most of our cast comes from — but there are so many phenomenal singers in that universe, obviously." I pried a little more, and she described the person's voice as "uniquely commanding," which certainly has my interest piqued. "I think it's probably exactly what people imagine it to be in terms of vibe and personification and energy and diva queen-ness, so I'm very excited for people to meet her," she concludes. "We've got some really cool voices coming up in season 3. Obviously, we will hear her eventually, but just some of the other characters, like the guest stars we've gotten in season 3 specifically, are just as awesome."
"Hazbin Hotel" season 3 is currently in production.