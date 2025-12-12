The Last Jedi Director Added A Sneaky Star Wars Reference In Knives Out 3

Put down your magnifying glass if you haven't watched "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Story" yet — spoilers ahead!

Have you watched "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" yet now that it's streaming on Netflix? If so, you likely caught the "Star Wars" reference that writer and director Rian Johnson threw into the script.

Johnson, who spoke to Polygon before the movie's release, references a part in the movie where right-wing influencer and aspiring politician Cy Draven ("Bad Sisters" star Daryl McCormack) makes a proposition to the man who turns out to be his illegitimate father, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), who heads up the insular church known as Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude. Cy and Jefferson both know that there's a Wicks family treasure that's worth a small fortune — in the form of an absolutely massive diamond — and Cy wants his daddy dearest to use it to finance Cy's political career. Cy even makes a joke about how they're like the Rebellion in "Star Wars," even though, honestly, the Rebels would probably hate these two jerks.

"I couldn't resist," Johnson told Polygon. "The ultimate joke of that moment, that everyone thinks they're the Rebels, I think is very apropos today."

Regarding pop culture references in the "Knives Out" movies — which are all firmly set in present day — Johnson said he's cautious about leaning on them, but still likes to sprinkle them into the scripts. "You just have to be instinctual about it," he mused. "On the one hand, I like that these movies are unapologetically set in the present moment. That's a feature and not a bug. On the other hand, you don't want to get annoying about it, so it's a little bit of just trusting your ear."