Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Ending Explained

As Benoit Blanc observes when he finally arrives, this is an "impossible" crime, largely because nobody was behind Jefferson Wicks in the small closet where he goes to take a swig out of a fortifying flask after passionate sermons (a fact that infuriates Jud, knowing that the monsignor is under the influence more or less all of the time). There's no shortage of suspects, especially because, thanks to Cy Draven's bizarre habit of recording literally everything for his YouTube page, Jud and Benoit find out that the congregation had a meeting with Jefferson the night before he died where he told them he was going to expose all of their secrets and leave the church.

Also, Jefferson's late grandfather Reverend Prentice Wicks (played in flashbacks by James Faulkner) claimed, to a young Martha and Jefferson, that he hid a vast fortune from everyone, especially his wayward daughter and Jefferson's late mother Grace (Annie Hamilton). The fortune, we eventually learn, is a massive single jewel, and Prentice swallowed it. To gain access to it, Jefferson plans to open the family tomb and pluck the jewel from Prentice's skeleton, but Martha figures this out.

Here's how it goes from there. There's a paralytic in Jefferson' flask, but even with that, Nat Sharp, who enters the small room in his capacity as a doctor, removes a fake, staged knife and stabs Wicks for real, killing him. When Jefferson is "resurrected" and leaves the tomb in an explosion later in the film, it's Samson in disguise; a frightened Jud encounters him in the woods, but Nat kills Samson and plots to kill Martha, hoping to steal the jewel for himself. Martha, again, gets ahead of her opponent, switches their coffee cups so Nat poisons himself, and stages Nat and Jefferson's bodies to make it look like the latter drowned the former in a bathtub full of acid. After Martha confesses, it's revealed that she poisoned herself too, and she dies — after confessing everything to Jud (while Blanc listens).