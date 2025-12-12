Wake Up Dead Man Has The Least Sympathetic Murder Victim Of The Knives Out Trilogy

Do not attend this service or go to confession if you haven't watched the entirety of "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" — or, frankly, if you haven't seen any of the "Knives Out" movies. Massive spoilers for the entire franchise ahead!

In the first two "Knives Out" movies — the 2019 original and its 2022 sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," both of which were written and directed by Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig as the brilliant detective Benoit Blanc — the people who die don't totally deserve it, with one small exception. In that first movie, which ultimately kickstarted a franchise after its massive box office success, the murdered party is Christopher Plummer's mystery writer Harlan Thrombey, whose demise first seems like an accident until Blanc reveals that it was actually orchestrated by his scheming, greedy grandson Hugh "Ransom" Thrombey (Chris Evans). In the second one, there's an unexpected set of twins — Cassandra "Andi" Brand and Helen Brand, both played by Janelle Monáe. Even though Helen masquerades as Andi throughout most of the movie to trick Andi's former colleague who betrayed her, the über-wealthy Miles Bron (Ed Norton), we do learn that Miles killed Andi, and he also kills his longtime friend Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) early in the film's narrative to prevent Duke from spilling the beans about Andi's death. (Andi is innocent; Duke is a jerk, but he doesn't necessarily deserve to die.)

So what about "Wake Up Dead Man," the latest entry into the franchise from Johnson and Craig? This installment actually has the highest body count of the entire film series thus far, and the murdered character that kicks off the mystery — Monsignor Jefferson Wicks of Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude — absolutely deserves his death. Why? He sucks.