The South Park Season 28 Finale Brought Back Some Fan Favorite Characters (But Not Who You'd Expect)

This episode contains spoilers for "South Park" season 28, episode 5, "The Crap Out."

Christmas has once again come to "South Park" in the season 28 finale, and very few people feel all that jolly about it. President Donald J. Trump (Matt Stone) and the sycophantic branches of his administration have only brought further hardships upon our favorite redneck mountain town ever since the insane season 27 premiere, "Sermon on the 'Mount." Mr. Mackey (Trey Parker), for example, can hardly get by after becoming embroiled in Kristi Noem's ICE raids. Even Stan's (Parker) South Park Sucks Now crypto scheme ("The Woman in the Hat") ended with Kyle's cousin receiving a cruel prison sentence. One of the saddest developments, however, is Stan having to shack up in his grandpa's nursing home after Randy (Parker) finally sold off Tegridy Farms. He's so disillusioned by the rampant cruelty and general quality of life that "The Crap Out" sees him hoping for a Christmas miracle, and he sure gets one.

Looking at the title of this week's episode and remembering that it's the holiday season, Stan pleading with the inside of a toilet bowl signaled all but one thing: the triumphant return of Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo (Parker). The sentient feces hasn't made an appearance in the show since season 22's "The Christmas With a Poo" in 2018, so his emergence would have fit in line with seasons 27 and 28 bringing back long-dormant characters. But I guess Stan didn't have enough fiber in his diet, because he's instead greeted by none other than the Woodland Critters of "Woodland Critters Christmas," one of the series' best episodes. Watching this live, I too found myself with Stan yelling "oh no" at the return of South Park's most demented little bunch of talking animals.