Avatar: Fire & Ash's Windtraders, Explained By Director James Cameron [Exclusive]

Whether you've already seen "Avatar: Fire And Ash" or you've just seen the trailers and ads, you've probably noticed those giant airship-type vehicles flying through the skies. These are the craft of the Na'vi clan known as the Tlalim, also known as the Windtraders, led by Peylak (David Thewlis). The Windtraders are a nomadic group of Na'vi who continually travel around Pandora, and as per their name, they deal in a variety of goods and services. Not only do they transport physical material, they also carry messages and stories across the planet. Unfortunately, similar to real-life trading ships, they are prey for pirate clans, specifically the Mangkwan, led by the vicious Varang (Oona Chaplin). In "Fire and Ash," the Sully family make a deal to travel via the Windtraders, only for events to spiral out of control once Varang and her marauders attack the convoy.

All of this is absolutely as engaging and as cool in the film as it sounds on paper; it's "Master and Commander" meets "Pirates of the Caribbean" with a dash of "Mad Max: Fury Road," all in the world of "Avatar!" Yet when you sit down to think about how it all got brought to the screen, you might get dizzy with dollar signs, as I did. After all, the "Avatar" films have always been shot on a combination of motion capture and live-action stages, so how in the world were these sequences involving the Windtraders accomplished? To find out, I was lucky enough to go straight to the source. I spoke with James Cameron prior to the release of "Fire and Ash," and the director was only too happy to break down how he, his cast, and his crew brought this clan and the setpiece they're part of to thrilling life.