A Killer Horror Sequel That's Better Than The Original Is Now Streaming On Shudder

Horror is no stranger to turning surprise hits into massive franchises, and if Harder wanted, he could absolutely continue making films in this world until the TikTok algorithm gains sentience and brings about the end of humanity, because it just keeps getting weirder with every scroll of the timeline. As is the case with the first film, there's some willing suspension of disbelief required of the audience regarding how CW is continually able to get away with her spree, but there's an argument to be made that defying plausibility is the only way actual influencers gain popularity in the first place. The heightened tone turns those gaps in logic into part of the fun, and Harder seems less concerned with realism than with probing the grotesque extremes of internet celebrity and letting CW stalk the worst offenders with unhinged precision. Good god, it's fun to watch her let loose.

It would have been easy for "Influencers" to just retread what worked the first go-around, but by embracing the ridiculousness inherent in internet culture and leaning into the camp sensibilities popping through the first film, the sequel is such a success that it elevates the original by existing. By letting CW go buckwild and stacking the cast with unsuspecting victims for her to toy with (loved seeing "Letterkenny" star Dylan Playfair return to his horror roots), Harder confirms that he's one of the most exciting independent voices in the genre.

"Influencers" is captivating from start to finish. It doubles down on everything that made the first movie compelling—its glamorous surfaces, its sharp sense of digital-era dread, and its unforgettable antagonist. If the franchise continues, it'll be because Naud's CW has more havoc to wreak, and based on this film, that would be no bad thing

"Influencer" and "Influencers" are available to stream on Shudder.