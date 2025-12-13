Adult Swim's Hilariously Dark Sitcom With Henry Winkler Is Streaming For Free On Tubi
Everyone loves Henry Winkler. Whether they're a giant fan of The Fonz and "Happy Days," love him for his appearances in movies like "The Waterboy" and "Click," or appreciate his heartbreaking performance in "Barry," people of all ages adore the guy. He's talented, he's funny, and he looks great in sweaters! Even fans of super-dark comedies like Adult Swim's "Childrens Hospital" can find something to love, because the beloved actor played hospital insurance administrator Sy Mittleman on the absolutely bonkers series.
For those of you who haven't seen "Childrens Hospital," it's a spoof of just about every hospital series ever made, created by comedian Rob Corddry. He also stars as Dr. Blake Downs, who wears clown makeup and prefers laughter to medicine. It's pretty warped even by Adult Swim standards, with enough gruesome kid deaths to appease even famous clown kiddie-killer Pennywise. Thankfully, it's as funny as it is unsettling and is a perfect palate cleanser after watching serious medical dramas, and the first six seasons are streaming for free on Tubi.
Childrens Hospital is a twisted take on medical dramas
"Childrens Hospital" isn't going to be for everybody because of the aforementioned dark humor, but it's absolutely hilarious and has a truly phenomenal cast that deserves to be seen. The series follows the doctors at Childrens Hospital, a children's hospital named for Dr. Arthur Childrens, as they face the challenges of working in modern medicine. Ken Marino plays hospital casanova Dr. Glenn Richie, Lake Bell as his ex-girlfriend Dr. Cat Black, Malin Åkerman as Dr. Valerie Flame, and Megan Mullaly as Chief, whose name is actually Chief but is also the Chief of Staff at Childrens. Guest stars include Nick Kroll, Jon Hamm, Michael Cera, Jordan Peele, Nick Offerman, and Kurtwood Smith, each going as wild with the material as it requires. That includes Winkler, too, whose character has an obsession with butterflies that goes way overboard.
This underrated sitcom definitely shares some DNA with the nigh-perfect British series "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace," poking fun at medical dramas in the most absurd ways possible, but it's also a beast all of its own that kept fans laughing for seven seasons (and a spin-off on Netflix called "Medical Police"). The characters all have complicated lore to match that of characters on "E.R." or "Grey's Anatomy," which means it can be a bit tricky to pick this one up and just try a random episode. It's best to start from the beginning, and since Tubi has everything but the final season, that's exactly what the doctor prescribes.