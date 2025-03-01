How Henry Winkler Came Up With Fonzie's Catchphrases On Happy Days

You can spend a year developing and fine-tuning a television sitcom to the point where everything feels calibrated to hit precisely as you've intended, and then watch dumbstruck as viewers unexpectedly fall so hard for a supporting character that you wonder if you built the series around the wrong actor. This happened to Garry Marshall during the first two seasons of "Happy Days," when it became clear that Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli, the motorcycle-riding tough guy written as an offbeat foil to the series' protagonist Richie Cunningham, had become a pop culture phenomenon. As portrayed by Henry Winkler, people either wanted to be him or be with him.

ABC was so hot for Fonzie that they considered rechristening the series as "Fonzie's Happy Days" (an idea that nearly prompted Ron Howard to walk off the show). Ultimately, Marshall figured out how to make sure no one person dominated the sitcom, but he couldn't do anything about his audience being smitten with the Fonz. Every week when Winkler made his big entrance, he was greeted with roaring applause and whistles. And when he let loose with one of his catchphrases or fired up the jukebox with a whap of his hand, the studio audience went wild again.

While Winkler was obviously deeply dialed into his portrayal of Fonzie, you might be wondering how much credit the writers deserved for creating such a zeitgeisty character. It was actually a collaboration wherein everyone provided a bit of zest to make the Fonz such a sitcom legend.