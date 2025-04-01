Adult Swim's Medical Show Is A Hilarious Palate Cleanser For The Pitt Fans

While the movie business has experienced a concerning degree of commercial and critical turbulence over the first three months of 2025, television has stepped up to provide entertainment seekers an impressive array of captivating new series, as well as stellar new seasons from returning shows. "Severance" just stuck the landing at the end of its celebrated second season, "The White Lotus" is back doing its darkly comedic thing with possibly its strongest cast to date, and "The Studio" is a brilliantly brutal Hollywood satire that takes no prisoners in showing viewers how the showbiz sausage is made.

Hence, it's a very high compliment to suggest that the new Max hospital drama, "The Pitt," might be the best of the '25 bunch thus far. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, a TV writing veteran who got his start on "ER" before taking the showrunning reins on "NCIS: Los Angeles," the show is a riveting hour-by-hour depiction of everything that goes down in the hectic emergency room of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. "The Pitt" is not for the faint of heart, but even those with weak constitutions might be willing to take this rough ride because the series is just that compelling.

Since everyone's buzzing over a hit medical procedure in a way I haven't seen since the premiere of "ER" (which "The Pitt" was not spun-off from) back in 1994, now might be a good time for frazzled viewers to soothe their nerves with an uproarious parody of such shows — one that ran for seven seasons and had a murderer's row cast of comedic talent. You can watch it right now on Amazon Prime Video, and, no, I'm not talking about "Scrubs."

