David Corenswet Won One Major Superman Argument With James Gunn

David Corenswet emerged as a true star this year. While he'd already asserted himself as an actor to watch thanks to movies like "Pearl" and "Twisters," it was his leading role in director James Gunn's "Superman" that put him on everyone's radar. Not only was it broadly considered to be a very good start to the new DC Universe, but it ranks as the biggest comic book movie of the year overall. Naturally, Gunn and Corenswet clashed (amicably) during the making of the film, and while the director won most of those disagreements, the actor won a pivotal one.

During an "Actors on Actors" conversation for Variety, Corenswet sat down to talk with "Wicked: For Good" star Jonathan Bailey. During the conversation, Bailey praised Corenswet's kissing scene with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane at the end of the movie, with the two sharing a passionate, skybound smooch. Corenswet then shed some light on the moment, revealing that Gunn originally wanted to have it executed differently. Here's what the actor had to say about it:

"James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you, too,' he came up to me and said, 'It's not working. It needs to be solemn.' I was like, 'No! The whole point is, 'I f***ing know that you love me...' Credit to James. He was right on 90 percent of everything. But on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

The moment in question, as it exists, feels not entirely unlike the famed "I love you"/"I know." exchange in "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" between Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). What Gunn wanted was something a little more earnest from Superman, rather than something so confident.