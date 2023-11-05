How One Of Empire Strikes Back's Most Famous Lines Caused Frustration (And Fainting)

Sometimes there's an exchange in a movie that is so perfect, so natural and in character, that you have to assume it was the result of a deep, thorough writing process with all the top creative minds. The "I love you," "I know" exchange between Han and Leia in the last act of "The Empire Strikes Back" is one of those magical movie moments that perfectly captures their characters and is delivered with all the charisma of those wonderful actors at the top of their game.

It's fairly common trivia that Harrison Ford's "I know" wasn't pre-planned. In the original script he responded with the more sentimental "I love you, too," but something about that didn't work for director Irvin Kershner. In a 2014 interview with StarWars.com, Kershner recalls that the crew was mighty angry at him the day they shot that scene because he refused to move on when they got Ford's delivery of "I love you, too," in the can.

The carbonite chamber set was hot, the little people playing the Ugnaughts, covered in layers of foam latex, were fainting from the heat, and chaos was threatening to overtake the set.

"It was very hot that day, we had steam shooting in our faces, the dwarves were falling apart, many were fainting from the heat and I said, 'No, it's not right.' And everybody wanted to go to lunch, it was the last shot. And I said, 'No, I tell ya, we got that on film. Let's try to get a better line.' 'Well, what do you want?' 'I don't know, try this,' so I kept giving Harrison lines so we kept shooting."

If you've ever been on a film set before you know the last thing you want to do is try the patience of a hungry crew.