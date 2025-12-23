Before Yellowjackets, Sophie Thatcher Starred In A Quibi Series That's Almost Impossible To Watch Now

The cast of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" is brimming with young talent, but if I had to pin down a single breakout performance on the thriller series, it'd be Sophie Thatcher. Thatcher stars as grunge girl Natalie Scatorccio, whose attitude and hard drinking stand out next to her soccer teammates.

Natalie is the easiest character to root for on "Yellowjackets." As Green Day once sang, she's a rebel, yet far from a Gen X "empathy is for losers" punk, she's also the Yellowjacket with the strongest conscience. That conscience is put to the test as she and her teammates are stranded in the wilderness. Natalie trying to hold everyone back from their worst selves turns this rebel into a leader.

Born in Chicago, Thatcher came up as a child actor performing in local theater. She leaped to feature film acting with the 2018 science fiction picture "Prospect" and soon after booked "Yellowjackets" with a self-tape audition. The "Yellowjackets" pilot was shot in 2019, well before the rest of the first season premiered in late 2021.

During that lapse, Thatcher appeared in another 1990s-set thriller series: the suburban murder mystery "When The Streetlights Go On," which debuted on the short-lived streaming service Quibi in April 2020. The show takes place in an Illinois suburb circa 1995; there, community golden child Chrissy Monroe (Kristine Froseth) and the teacher she was sleeping with (Mark Duplass) are murdered. Thatcher plays Chrissy's wallflower sister, Becky.

True to the Quibi gimmick, the show's broken up into 10 episodes running seven to nine minutes. It was certainly the best that Quibi had to offer, but due to the streamer closing, it sits in limbo. It streamed on Roku (which inherited the Quibi library) at one point but there's currently no way to (legally) stream "When the Streetlights Go On."