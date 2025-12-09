An Unexpected Sci-Fi Movie Made A Fortune For Fox

Director Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" is winding down its run at the box office at the time of writing, but it's already the highest-grossing "Predator" film ever. After becoming the biggest "Predator" movie domestically pretty early on in its run, "Badlands" overtook 2004's "Alien vs. Predator" at the global box office, securing its place at the top of the food chain. But that's just in terms of theatrical grosses. As it turns out, "Alien vs. Predator" was really a far bigger hit for Fox back in the day than any of us may've realized.

A report from Deadline breaking down the record set by "Predator: Badlands" looked at both the good and bad for Disney from a dollars and cents perspective. The good? "Badlands" has made $180 million worldwide in theaters. The bad? It carries a $105 million production budget. That's where "Alien vs. Predator" comes in, as the outlet also noted that the crossover was a massive, massive success for Fox beyond its theatrical performance:

The only thing about "Badlands," and this is because it's sci-fi: it cost a lot, at $105M before P&A. Several sources have told us that "Alien vs. Predator," propped by the early-millennium DVD era and a $65M production cost, is one of 20th Century Fox's most profitable movies ever.

That is downright astounding. Remember, Fox also released James Cameron's "Avatar," the biggest movie of all time with $2.9 billion to its name, as well as all of the "X-Men" films, "Deadpool" movies, and plenty of other hits over the years. But the box office is only one part of the equation and, as this report suggests, "Alien vs. Predator" did gangbusters during the peak DVD era before Netflix and streaming took off. This begs the question: Just how much money did the movie make?