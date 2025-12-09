Jessica Alba Loved Her Fantastic Four Role - Except For One 'Humiliating' Scene

In Tim Story's 2005 superhero flick "Fantastic Four," Jessica Alba plays Sue Storm, the soon-to-be wife of Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd), and a victim of a cosmic ray bombardment. As any reader of Marvel Comics fan can tell you, Sue went on a journey into space, only to return with eerie superpowers imbued in them by the aforementioned cosmic radiation. Sue found that she could turn invisible, but also manifest invisible walls that were seemingly impermeable. She became better known as The Invisible Woman and took to the streets as one of the Fantastic Four. Story's movie was the first officially released feature film to star the characters.

One might immediately sense a problem with invisibility superpowers, however. Namely: how does the superhero costume work? How can Sue become invisible with clothes on? Wouldn't she just look like a suit of clothes without a head? The hand-wavey excuse the writers came up with was that her clothes were made of "unstable molecules." Sue could be invisible without having to strip naked, as the molecules in her costume also became invisible.

Of course, the "not having to get naked" thing was discovered only eventually in Tim Story's film. There was a scene early in "Fantastic Four" where Sue had to turn invisible in the middle of a huge crowd to solve a complex crisis on the Brooklyn Bridge. Sue, not an expert in her powers yet, and not yet dressed in her "unstable" costume, had to strip nude in order not to be seen. Halfway through stripping, however, Sue turns visible again, her underwear visible to dozens of people.

In a recent interview with Variety, Alba revealed that she loved "Fantastic Four," but really, really hated having to film the underwear scene. Having to strip was embarrassing.