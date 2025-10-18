One Fantastic Four Actor Feels That Critics Were Wrong About The 2005 Marvel Movie

Tim Story's "Fantastic Four" films were released right around the time that the superhero boom was about to hit the stratosphere. Regarding other Marvel projects from that era, "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" were easily the most successful cinematic adaptations, whereas 2003's "Daredevil" and Story's "Fantastic Four" were not as well-received and often subject to ridicule from fans. This was something last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" heavily skewered, with Chris Evans' Johnny Storm/The Human Torch even dying a comedic death at the hands of the film's antagonist, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Thankfully, other Fox-Marvel movie characters, like Jennifer Garner's Elektra Natchios, were given a more narratively satisfying sendoff.

Interestingly enough, Story's "Fantastic Four" films were quickly overshadowed by other superhero movies that would go on to define the genre for the next decade. "Batman Begins" was released in 2005, the same year as Story's "Fantastic Four," and although both grossed over $300 million at the global box office, Christopher Nolan's "Batman" reboot had a much bigger (and longer lasting) cultural impact. As for "Rise of the Silver Surfer," it came out the same summer as "Spider-Man 3," a film that, despite its mixed reception, became the highest-grossing entry in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. Then, a year later, the one-two punch of "Iron Man" and "The Dark Knight" laid the foundation for what superhero cinema became in the 2010s, leaving lesser efforts like Story's "Fantastic Four" films to be mostly forgotten.

