Cillian Murphy's Forgotten 2011 Horror Thriller On Prime Video Will Leave You Stressed Out

As 2025 draws to a close, most of us will be trawling through endless lists of Christmas movies to stream in search of something new (before giving up and revisiting Buddy the Elf and Kevin McCallister for the billionth time). Then there are those of us who like a little horror with our holiday entertainment, and there are plenty of great Christmas horror movies to choose from. If, however, you're looking for something dark but not outright horrifying this December — perhaps a solid thriller set in one location with a compelling cast — then "Retreat" is ready and waiting for you over on Prime Video.

"Retreat" is a psychological thriller starring Cillian Murphy, Thandiwe Newton, and Jamie Bell. It was the directorial debut of Carl Tibbetts, who has since directed episodes of Netflix's "Hemlock Grove" and "Black Mirror," including the chilling episode that inspired "Severance." Before all of that, however, he started out with "Retreat," which he also co-wrote with journalist and author Janice Hallett.

The 2011 British film follows Murphy and Newton's unhappy couple as they try to mend their relationship with a secluded getaway on a remote island. Things descend into chaos and paranoia, however, when a strange man washes up on the shore of the island and claims that a global pandemic is wiping out the population. If that sounds like a jolly old time for Christmas 2025, the movie is now streaming at no extra cost on Prime Video and is entirely free over on Tubi.