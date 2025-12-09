Roger Ebert Praised Brendan Fraser's Performance In A Forgotten Political Thriller

Brendan Fraser has mounted an impressive comeback in recent years that has seen the talented actor receive the due he's always deserved. With news that Fraser and Rachel Weisz will now return for "The Mummy 4," his re-ascendence is solidified. As such, now is a great time to look back at some overlooked entries in the actor's filmography that, like the star himself, deserve more attention, and "The Quiet American" is the perfect example.

This 2002 political drama is directed by Phillip Noyce, the Australian filmmaker who also gave us 1997's Val Kilmer-led "The Saint," the Angelina Jolie-starring "Salt," and two Jack Ryan adaptations in 1992's "Patriot Games" and 1994's "Clear and Present Danger." Put simply, then, the man knew his way around a political thriller by the time he came to direct this adaptation of Graham Greene's 1955 novel of the same name.

"The Quiet American" was adapted by Christopher Hampton and Robert Schenkkan, and stars Fraser as a young American doctor who finds himself in a love triangle with a beautiful Vietnamese woman played by Do Thi Hai Yen and an older British reporter played by Michael Caine (they both want the girl, this isn't a Fraser/Caine love story). But this isn't a simple romantic drama, as "The Quiet American" takes place in 1952 Saigon and has a lot to say about American involvement in the First Indochina War — none of it all that positive. Someone who did have a lot of positive things to say, however, was Roger Ebert, who, like many other critics, absolutely loved this movie — particularly Fraser's performance — and ultimately bestowed a perfect score upon it.