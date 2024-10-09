One Of Angelina Jolie's Biggest Box Office Hits Almost Starred Tom Cruise Instead

Phillip Noyce's 2010 spy thriller "Salt" is a corker of an action movie, with all the requisite thrills, fights, and plot twists that should come naturally to the genre. It's not until you watch a film like "Salt" that you realize how poorly other spy films have done it. It's that good. Angelina Jolie plays Evelyn Salt, an experienced CIA operative who has seen a lot of time in the field. At the beginning of the film, the CIA takes in a Russian defector and Evelyn is assigned to interrogate him. He reveals that there's a secret Russian mole inside the CIA, stating that her name ... is Evelyn Salt. Oh no!

Salt evades capture from her CIA colleagues and goes on the lam, hoping to clear her name. Does she have Russian sympathies or has she been wrongfully accused? There are many additional twists throughout, and I will leave them for you to discover. "Salt" is equal parts Alfred Hitchcock, James Bond, John le Carré, and "Mission: Impossible," and it's excellent. There's even a scene where Salt has to disguise herself as a man to infiltrate a fancy-dress ball, and it works deliciously well. Jolie possesses an overwhelming suavity and can certainly hold her own with fights and stunts. What aren't more blockbusters like this?

For a few steps during the film's pre-production, however, it was a little too close to "Mission: Impossible." The film's original screenplay, written by Kurt Wimmer, detailed the adventures of a male protagonist named Edwin Salt, and, per a 2007 article in Variety, Tom Cruise was already circling the role.

According to Noyce, though, who was interviewed by Dark Horizons in 2009, the script was re-written (by Brian Helgelund) when Cruise refused to commit. Cruise was perhaps rightly concerned that Edwin Salt was a little too close to Ethan Hunt, a role he had already played three times by then.