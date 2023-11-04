Salt Ending Explained: What Side Is Angelina Jolie On?

It appears that Salt is going to use this incredible and seemingly unbelievable break-in to murder the United States President. However, Winter attacks everyone in the room, including the President, who is knocked unconscious. When Salt gets to the window of the room, she realizes that Winter is another KA agent, Nikolai Tarkovsky. He says he knew all these years that she was a sleeper agent, but Salt reveals that she never noticed him during their time training.

Winter/Tarkovsky has missiles aimed and ready to hit Mecca and Tehran to start a war, when it's revealed that the Russian President wasn't killed by Salt, who used spider venom to fake his death. Winter figures out that Salt is no longer loyal to Russia. She says it's because they took everything from her, including the husband who Russia was initially supposed to recruit before she fell in love with him.

Winter/Tarkovsky reveals that Salt is going to be used as a scapegoat for the war, but she gets in and stops the nuclear launch. She's arrested and Winter/Tarkovsky pretends to be the heroic agent who took her down. He's getting ready to stab her as she's walked by in handcuffs, but she jumps over the balcony he's next to, strangling and killing him with the chain of her handcuffs. As she's being taken away in a helicopter, she reveals the information to Peabody and tells him she can take out the rest of the sleeper agents. After all, she didn't actually kill the Russian President. Peabody gets proof on his phone that she killed Orlov and the rest of the Russians, and he lets her jump out of the helicopter into the Potomac River. She runs into the woods as the movie ends.