'70s Fantasy Movies That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

High fantasy of the 1970s was far more creative, dark, surreal, and whimsical than the fantasy that preceded it in the previous decade. One might look back to this period as the time when high fantasy imagery — dragons, wizards, and faraway kingdoms — was closely overlapping with both hippie idealism and heavy metal theatricality. This was, after all, the era in which hippies wore "Frodo Lives" buttons on the street and Deep Purple fans painted dragons on the sides of their vans. High fantasy, in terms of its pop cultural impact, was leaking in around the edges. Kids started to play "Dungeons & Dragons" on a more widespread basis, and magical wizards began appearing more and more frequently on Saturday morning television.

Several marvelous fantasy features also hit the big and small screen in this decade. Most studios weren't willing to pour giant budgets into fantasy films just yet, so many of the more notable classics of this era are animated. Indeed, thanks to the rise of New Hollywood, some of the more notable Hollywood productions of the decade are downbeat, adult dramas. There's a reason the 1970s is associated with directors like Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, and Stanley Kubrick. These filmmakers were very adult and made movies that dealt frankly with human foibles, crime, and violence.

Lightweight fantasy films from the 1970s are less well-known. The below movies, however, show that the decade was still ripe with magic and fun. Indeed, one can sit their kid down in front of any of these films, even in the 2020s, and enjoy their sparkling ideas and faraway worlds. Everyone should watch these movies at least once.