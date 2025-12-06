What Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Means For The Future Of Professional Wrestling (It's Complicated)

Netflix has acquired Warner Bros. in a move that will reshape Hollywood, but will it have an impact on All Elite Wrestling? For anyone who's unaware, AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in North America, meaning that it's a direct competitor to WWE. As you likely know, Netflix airs "WWE Raw" and select premium live events in the United States (plus "WWE SmackDown" and "NXT" in international territories), so will the streamer sabotage Tony Khan's challenger promotion to aid WWE? We already anticipate the WB-Netflix agreement hurting theatrical releases, but its effect on the wrestling landscape is more complicated.

For now, Netflix only appears to have acquired Warner Bros.' movie and television studios, as well as HBO Max. TV channels like TBS, TNT, and CNN are unaffected, which bodes well for AEW... at least for now. The company's weekly shows, "Dynamite" and "Collision," will continue to air on TBS and TNT until 2027 (with the option of an extra year), when AEW and WB's current media rights agreement expires. Whether AEW and Warner Bros. renew their agreement remains to be seen, so who knows what the future holds?

With that being said, WWE executives won't be happy about Netflix partnering with an organization that works with its main competitor — not unless it leads to AEW getting tossed aside. The sports entertainment giant has a history of trying to monopolize the wrestling industry (see: the acquisitions of WCW, ECW, and AAA) and using its influence to crush competitors. With Netflix having so much influence over Warner Bros., and WWE being one of the streamer's tentpole properties, it wouldn't be surprising if AEW moves elsewhere after 2027. That said, Khan's promotion has one thing working in its favor that could lead to a surprise.