How To Watch Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc At Home

This has been a great year for anime, with the release of highly anticipated shows like "Sakamoto Days," a brand new "Mobile Suit Gundam," as well as the end of "My Hero Academia." When it comes to film, however, 2025 has been a massive triumph for anime movies. "The Rose of Versailles" got a new adaptation, we got another incredible sports anime movie in "100 Meters," and of course "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" and "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" became smash hits at the box office.

Though "Demon Slayer" fans will have to wait a bit longer to relive that film at home, those who prefer their animated demons to be not just villains but also allies with the heroes, you're in luck. "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" is coming to home video, allowing you to relive the saddest, most emotionally devastating anime movie of 2025 from the comfort of home, a movie that happens to feature a guy made out of chainsaws.

The film is part of a trend of anime movies based on TV shows that aren't just non-canon side stories to pass the time between seasons, but rather continuations of the main story, adapting story arcs too short to be turned into full seasons of TV. In the film, Denji has some much-needed time off, which is when he has a chance encounter with Reze, a girl his age who Denji quickly strikes a romance with, until they are interrupted by the arrival of the powerful Bomb Devil.

If you somehow missed "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" in theaters, fret not, because Sony just announced it will be released via PVOD starting December 9, 2025.