How To Watch Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc At Home
This has been a great year for anime, with the release of highly anticipated shows like "Sakamoto Days," a brand new "Mobile Suit Gundam," as well as the end of "My Hero Academia." When it comes to film, however, 2025 has been a massive triumph for anime movies. "The Rose of Versailles" got a new adaptation, we got another incredible sports anime movie in "100 Meters," and of course "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" and "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" became smash hits at the box office.
Though "Demon Slayer" fans will have to wait a bit longer to relive that film at home, those who prefer their animated demons to be not just villains but also allies with the heroes, you're in luck. "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" is coming to home video, allowing you to relive the saddest, most emotionally devastating anime movie of 2025 from the comfort of home, a movie that happens to feature a guy made out of chainsaws.
The film is part of a trend of anime movies based on TV shows that aren't just non-canon side stories to pass the time between seasons, but rather continuations of the main story, adapting story arcs too short to be turned into full seasons of TV. In the film, Denji has some much-needed time off, which is when he has a chance encounter with Reze, a girl his age who Denji quickly strikes a romance with, until they are interrupted by the arrival of the powerful Bomb Devil.
If you somehow missed "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" in theaters, fret not, because Sony just announced it will be released via PVOD starting December 9, 2025.
No sign of bonus features, sadly
"Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" is finally coming to home video, with both the subtitled and dubbed versions of the film being available to rent and purchase on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the digital version of the film will come with any bonus features, but if you just want to experience Denji getting his first heartbreak in what's the best rom-com of the year, before riding into battle on a demonic shark from the comfort of home, then this is the movie for you.
It's worth mentioning that since the movie is distributed in partnership between Sony Pictures Releasing and Crunchyroll (which houses the first season of the anime), "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in the very near future. When exactly, we don't know, and the fact that the movie is seemingly getting a traditional release window that includes a PVOD release, then a streaming release should come in a couple of months. After that, we'll probably have to wait at least a year or two before "Chainsaw Man" returns with a second season.
For those who prefer to actually own the movies they watch via physical media, Crunchyroll's big titles do tend to get physical releases, so we can expect "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" to also get a proper physical release down the line. At this time, however, we don't have a specific date.