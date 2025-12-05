TMNT: Mutant Mayhem 2 Features A Delightful Joke That's A First For The Franchise [Exclusive]

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise is franchise that has evolved with the decades. Take, for instance, the look of the turtles themselves. Though for years the turtles looked almost exactly alike, only distinguishable by their weapon of choice and color-coded eye masks, we have seen projects that drastically changed the design of the turtles in recent years.

"Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and now "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" are good examples of this. "Mutant Mayhem" leans on imperfection, going for a sketchy look for the world of the turtles, and gives the turtles vastly different designs from one another. In that movie, Raphael is substantially bigger than his brothers, Donatello wears glasses and is smaller and thinner than the rest, while Michelangelo has braces. This helps make the turtles feel like real teenagers with awkward bodies that are changing and growing — and for the first time, things are about to get even more awkward.

During an interview promoting the short film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey," which is releasing in theaters alongside the new "SpongeBob" movie on December 19, 2025, producer Jeff Rowe gave /Film an exclusive little tease of what to expect from the feature-length sequel to "Mutant Mayhem," and it involves poor Donnie.

"We ended up making Donnie a lot taller. He hit a growth spurt," Rowe said when asked about having the voice actors grow up in-between the movies. "And we're like, 'As much as we can, can we just try to give a reason for it?' We're going to have to stop recording them soon because by the time the film comes out, they'll be 30."