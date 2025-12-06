Kevin James' 2025 Action Comedy On Paramount+ Is Better Than Playdate

After decimating an entire gun running operation in season 3 of TV's best action show, "Reacher," earlier this year, Alan Ritchson returned in November alongside Kevin James for the action comedy "Playdate." Sadly, the movie was a critical flop, but Prime Video users didn't care, sending the film to number one on the streaming service. Now, however, James is back for his second action comedy of 2025, and it might just have the edge over "Playdate."

"Guns Up" hit Paramount+ on December 1 and has similarly managed to top the platform's charts. It also garnered more positive reviews than "Playdate" and seems to be a slightly better option for action comedy fans. The movie sees James play a mob enforcer trying to leave his illicit profession behind and is directed by Aussie filmmaker Edward Drake. The director previously pivoted from music videos to B-movie fare, most notably by writing and directing multiple films in the old man Bruce Willis oeuvre — you know, the films with titles like "Breach" and "American Siege." His last movie prior to "Guns Up" was "Detective Knight: Independence," the third in a trilogy of films starring Willis as the titular investigator.

With "Guns Up," however, Drake pivoted once again, delivering much of the same action that characterized his Willis collaborations but this time with a comedic streak. The move seemed to work relatively well for him, as "Guns Up" is the director's most high-profile release yet. So, if you want to see how his and James' team-up worked out, you can do so right now on Paramount+.