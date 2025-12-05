The Hilarious Prank Johnny Knoxville Pulled On The Last Frontier's Showrunner [Exclusive]

"The Last Frontier" is a show that aims to surprise you at every turn, so it's only fitting that the first season ended perfectly in line with how it all began. The Apple TV series from showrunner Jon Bokenkamp tells the story of a US Marshal whose world comes crashing down around him — quite literally, in fact — when a transport plane carrying several of the nation's deadliest and most violent inmates falls out of the sky in the wilds of Alaska. From there, Jason Clarke's no-nonsense lawman Frank Remnick is forced to work next to (and oftentimes against) shifty CIA agent Sydney Scofield (Haley Bennett) and the mysterious convict known as Havlock (Dominic Cooper) ... along with having no shortage of escaped prisoners to deal with from one episode to the next.

That "inmate-of-the-week" structure, as Bokenkamp described to me in an interview with /Film, is what allowed for some serious creativity when it came to casting the supporting cast of colorful characters — up to and including famed stunt performer and "Jackass" mastermind Johnny Knoxville, of all people. Knoxville pops up relatively early on as S.T. Covington, a notorious criminal and white supremacist. As compelling (and convincing) as he is on screen, however, the behind-the-scenes shenanigans he got up to are most definitely worth highlighting. The prankster put his boss squarely in his sights, according to Bokenkamp, in a gag that could've ended quite badly, seeing as it involved Knoxville revealing some disconcerting (but not even remotely true) things about one of his co-stars.

Although the showrunner was tightlipped about exactly who else this involved, the cheeky anecdote will come as no surprise to many a "Jackass" fan.