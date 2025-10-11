How Two Of The Darkest Movies Ever Prepared Jason Clarke For The Last Frontier [Exclusive]

If anyone was under the impression that actors aren't aware of being typecast and pigeonholed into similar roles again and again, allow Jason Clarke to dispel those rumors — along with any doubts over whether this is truly a negative or not. As the lead of the Apple TV+ series "The Last Frontier," the longtime character actor portrays Frank Remnick, the U.S. Marshal of a small Alaskan town. Thrust into a central leadership role when a plane transporting some of the worst and most violent criminals in the nation comes crashing down in his backyard, Frank quickly discovers that he's only on the fringes of a series of events much larger than he ever thought possible. It's not a role that Clarke is unfamiliar with, to say the least, having made a career out of playing various cops, soldiers, and other straight-laced military men over the years. And, to his credit, he knows that this comes with its own benefits.

During a recent interview, I asked Clarke whether he's able to bring over certain traits from one role to the next. Whether it be verbally accosting Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" to within an inch of his life or channeling a similar interrogation energy as a CIA intelligence officer in "Zero Dark Thirty," both of these spiritually linked performances (and more) all helped lead Clarke to an individual as nuanced and fascinating as Frank — a man who lives by a strict moral code in his work, even as this leads to complications in his personal life. As Clarke explained: