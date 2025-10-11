Jason Clarke's Gritty Apple TV+ Series Is The Next Big Thing You Need To Watch

"Reacher" season 3 set a high bar for action on the small screen in 2025, but "The Last Frontier," starring the great Jason Clarke, on Apple TV+ also deserves to be celebrated and worshipped. Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, it tells the story of a plane full of criminals that crashes down in Alaska, and it's up to U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick (Clarke) to protect the locals from the fugitives. It's one of the best Apple TV+ shows to come out this year. Actually, scrap that: "The Last Frontier" is one of the best series on any streaming platform right now.

So, why should you watch "The Last Frontier" ahead of all of the other unwatched shows you want to get around to? Well, if the "Con-Air"-esque premise of escaped criminals wreaking havoc in the snow doesn't sell you, how about the fact it's wilder than dining with a squirrel? Before the carnage unfolds on the ground, we are treated to chaotic scenes of people falling from the sky, setting the tone for a chilly, action-packed slice of dad entertainment, and it just gets better from there. I recommend this one to viewers who currently find themselves longing for more shows like "Justified," as "The Last Frontier" also mixes Western tropes with modern-day action storytelling.

"The Last Frontier" is gritty and violent, but the show's creators set out to make something fun, and that sentiment is tangible in every frame. In the age of prestige TV, it's refreshing to see a series that's unabashedly pulpy while still being upscale. With that in mind, how did Bokenkamp and D'Ovidio go about finding the right balance?