The Real Reason Vecna Is Scared Of The Cave In Stranger Things Season 5

Don't enter the Upside Down if you haven't watched the first four episodes of "Stranger Things" season 5 — spoilers ahead!

In the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) becomes the latest victim of the show's big bad Vecna, who also goes by One and Henry Creel (and is portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower). Though we don't know why Vecna specifically chooses Holly in the first four episodes of this closing season, we do know he brings her into his memories and stations her at the Creel house. In his bright, sunny memories, Holly discovers two things: a mysterious cave and the missing Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who remains in a coma after communing with Vecna in season 4.

I'll come back to Holly and Max's predicament more specifically in a bit, but the gist here is that Max tells Holly this cave is the only place where they're safe from Vecna, Henry, or whatever the guy is calling himself. So, why is that? In an interview with Variety with the Duffer Brothers, the outlet points out that the "Stranger Things" play, subtitled "The First Shadow," mentions "a reference to a cave in Nevada near an army base where a young Henry Creel first encountered something connected to the Upside Down" in said play. But is this the same cave?

Matt Duffer said yes. "There was always a balance that we had to find in terms of how much we were going to put in the play," he confirmed. "[The director] Stephen [Daldry] and [the producer] Sonia [Friedman] were always pushing for more, and we were pushing back and saying, 'Well, we have to wait to reveal that in the show.' You'll see, especially as you reach the final episode, there's more overlap with the play."