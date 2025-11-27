The Meaning Of Mr. Whatsit In Stranger Things Season 5, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" season 5, episode 1 — "Chapter One: The Crawl."

Imaginary friends, huh? On "Stranger Things," a show that thrives on mind control and paranormal deception? Surely, that will go well.

The "Stranger Things" saga starts in 1983 and the events of season 5 take place in 1987. This means that Mike Wheeler's (Finn Wolfhard) younger sister Holly (Nell Fisher) is now old enough to take a more active part in the narative. Speaking of narratives, Holly seems to have grown into an avid reader, and the "Stranger Things" season 5 premiere ("Chapter One: The Crawl") shows her reading Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 fantasy classic "A Wrinkle in Time." She's also acquired an imaginary friend who absolutely isn't quite as imaginary as one might think, called Mr. Whatsit. Oh, and the show doesn't spell it out too much, but the book and the imaginary friend also share a pretty important connection.

A major character in "A Wrinkle In Time" is called Mrs. Whatsit. She's a shapeshifter and a supernatural dimensional traveler who guides the 13-year-old protagonist Meg and her friends through the universe. Ava DuVernay's 2018 "A Wrinkle in Time" movie and the 2013 TV movie adaptation both feature the character in a significant role — played by Reese Witherspoon ("Walk the Line") and Alfre Woodard ("12 Years a Slave"), respectively.

Curiously enough, Mrs. Whatsit is accompanied by two other similar beings, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Who, which may or may not be a sign of (stranger) things to come. Since Holly is currently enthralled by L'Engle's book, it's not terribly surprising that she would have an imaginary friend who shares the Whatsit name ... or, perhaps, that a malevolent entity might have chosen that particular moniker to influence Holly.