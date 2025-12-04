Some marriages between director and project feel like they must have been orchestrated by the guardian deities of cinema themselves, and such was the case of Guillermo del Toro helming a new "Frankenstein" movie. Scripted solo by del Toro as a direct adaptation of Mary Shelley's world-changing 1818 novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," the 2025 "Frankenstein" movie immediately became one of the year's most talked-about films after hitting Netflix in early November.

Like most "Frankenstein" adaptations, this one tells the story of Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a mad scientist who succeeds in stitching together a creature from disparate human body parts and then jolting it to life via electric current. But del Toro also changes the book in major, fascinating ways. The kicker is that Victor endeavors to raise the Creature (Jacob Elordi) like a father, yet he can't help repeating the harsh and traumatizing upbringing that his own father gave him — a setup that allows del Toro to plunge even further than usual into his pet themes of prejudice, misjudged innocence, familial trauma, and kindness coming up brutally against the societal omnipresence of evil.

What's more, del Toro gets to explore all that within an expressly Gothic milieu, relishing every opportunity for painstakingly-designed somberness, mood, and violence. And it seems safe to say that his gusto has awakened a craving for more Gothic cinema among the moviegoing public. To help with that, we've compiled a list of some great watches if you love the luxuriant sets and outsized emotions of "Frankenstein."

Here are the 10 best movies like Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" to watch next.