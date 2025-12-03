The Ready Or Not 2 Trailer Features A Buffy Easter Egg You Probably Missed
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are getting the band back together. Or, rather, the sole surviving member of 2019's "Ready or Not," namely Samara Weaving's Grace, for another round of deadly games in the form of next year's "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." We finally got our first proper look at the sequel thanks to the first trailer dropping online, with the film once again putting Grace in peril, fighting for her life. This time, she'll be duking it out with Sarah Michelle Gellar, known best for her work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." And it looks like she brought a bit of Buffy Summers with her for this one.
The trailer for "Ready or Not 2," which you can watch right here, reveals that Grace is going to have to compete against an even more powerful group of rich folks along with her estranged sister, played by Kathryn Newton ("Abigail," "Freaky"). Around the 1:48 mark of the trailer, we see Grace battling with Gellar's character, named Ursula. She gets the better of Grace, flipping her onto the ground with precision before stabbing her with a stake-like object.
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fans will instantly recognize this fighting style, not to mention this stabbing technique, as classic Buffy stuff. This was undoubtedly not an accident. Rather, it was surely an intentional nod to the beloved TV series, which Gellar is still famous for starring in despite "Buffy" having ended its seven-season run more than 20 years ago. It's fun that Gellar was clearly game to play along, serving up a fun little nod to the past.
Sarah Michlle Gellar is in fighting shape for Ready or Not 2
In her show, Buffy was decidedly a heroine who was saving the world from supernatural threats. Here, though, Ursula is very much on the other end of the spectrum as part of an evil council that exists at the top of the socioeconomic hierarchy. So, despite the fun little Easter egg, it's a flip of the script for Gellar. At the same time, all these years later, she's very much in fighting shape.
That's good to know, seeing as Gellar will be doing even more fighting in the not-too-distant future. The actor is reprising her role in the forthcoming "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel/reboot series, which is coming to Hulu in 2026. But first, we've got this film to look forward to. The synopsis for "Ready or Not 2" reads as follows:
Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she's reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.
Gellar isn't the only horror legend to lend her skills to the movie, with "The Fly" and "Scanners" director David Cronenberg also starring. The cast further includes Shawn Hatosy ("Animal Kingdom"), Néstor Carbonell ("The Morning Show"), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings"), Kevin Durand ("Abigail"), Olivia Cheng ("Warrior"), Varun Saranga ("Wynonna Earp"), and Daniel Beirne ("The Institute").
"Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" hits theaters on April 10, 2026.