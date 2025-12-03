The Ready Or Not 2 Trailer Features A Buffy Easter Egg You Probably Missed

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are getting the band back together. Or, rather, the sole surviving member of 2019's "Ready or Not," namely Samara Weaving's Grace, for another round of deadly games in the form of next year's "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come." We finally got our first proper look at the sequel thanks to the first trailer dropping online, with the film once again putting Grace in peril, fighting for her life. This time, she'll be duking it out with Sarah Michelle Gellar, known best for her work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." And it looks like she brought a bit of Buffy Summers with her for this one.

The trailer for "Ready or Not 2," which you can watch right here, reveals that Grace is going to have to compete against an even more powerful group of rich folks along with her estranged sister, played by Kathryn Newton ("Abigail," "Freaky"). Around the 1:48 mark of the trailer, we see Grace battling with Gellar's character, named Ursula. She gets the better of Grace, flipping her onto the ground with precision before stabbing her with a stake-like object.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" fans will instantly recognize this fighting style, not to mention this stabbing technique, as classic Buffy stuff. This was undoubtedly not an accident. Rather, it was surely an intentional nod to the beloved TV series, which Gellar is still famous for starring in despite "Buffy" having ended its seven-season run more than 20 years ago. It's fun that Gellar was clearly game to play along, serving up a fun little nod to the past.