All 10 Epic Twist Endings Of The Saw Franchise, Ranked

The art of the twist ending has been shaped, cultivated, and fine-tuned into something that can be the most effective gut punch if built and used well. It's a perfect narrative tool when deployed in just the right moment for just the right reveal — and it doesn't always work out for every film that tries to use it.

That said, the "Saw" franchise doesn't really have that problem. The films are, at this point, known for their epic twist endings, and they may even have perfected the art — at least where the horror genre is concerned. All 10 movies so far have some kind of twist ending, but some pack a bigger punch than others. Needless to say, the franchise has taken such an ownership of twist endings — even the ones that don't still shock and awe — that they all deserve to be ranked.

So here goes nothing: all 10 of the epic twist endings from the "Saw" franchise, ranked.