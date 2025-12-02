LEGO's Stranger Things Vecna House Set Transforms To Reveal The Horror Inside - See The First Look Photos
Even though "Stranger Things" is one of the most enduring pop culture staples of the past decade, LEGO has only released two building brick sets inspired by the Netflix TV franchise. The Byers House got an incredibly cool set that portrayed the household in both the regular town of Hawkins, Indiana and the twisted realm known as the Upside Down, while the main quartet of Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will got their own LEGO Brickheadz figures. But today, a second detailed "Stranger Things" LEGO set has been revealed.
Hot on the heels of the premiere of season 5, the master builders at LEGO have unveiled the Creel House as the next "Stranger Things" building brick playset, delivering a 2,593-piece re-creation of the elegant but haunted locale that the villainous Vecna calls home.
Like the Byers' house, the Creel House LEGO set isn't a modular build but a facade with an open back that has seven furnished rooms steeped in the lore of the series. You'll find Alice and Henry's bedrooms, the haunted upstairs hallway, and the ominous grandfather clock that ticks away.
Take a closer look at the "Stranger Things" Creel House LEGO set below!
The LEGO Creel House opens to reveal the evil within
What's particularly cool about the Creel House LEGO set is it's the first transforming LEGO house. That means it can be displayed as the upstanding, beautiful house that actually exists in Atlanta, Georgia, or it can be boarded up in its dilapidated state. On top of that, the set has a mechanism that splits the exterior of the house to reveal the interdimensional horrors hiding within.
Also included in the LEGO set is the new WSQK radio station van making its debut in season 5, Steve Harrington's car, and Will's bike. Plus, it comes with the perfect minifigure line-up for fans looking to get almost everyone they could ever want in LEGO form.
Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Holly, Steve, Nancy, Robin, Jonathan, and Max are all included in the set, along with Mr. Whatsit and Vecna. There are also plenty of LEGO flashlights and radios to go around, as well as a boombox and more accessories.
The LEGO Creel House from "Stranger Things" will cost $299.99, and it will go on sale January 1, 2026, the day after the series finale of the show debuts on Netflix. If you purchase between January 1-7, you'll also get a LEGO Icons "Stranger Things" WSQK Radio Station as a gift with your purchase, complete with Joyce and Hopper minifigures.