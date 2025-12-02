LEGO's Stranger Things Vecna House Set Transforms To Reveal The Horror Inside - See The First Look Photos

Even though "Stranger Things" is one of the most enduring pop culture staples of the past decade, LEGO has only released two building brick sets inspired by the Netflix TV franchise. The Byers House got an incredibly cool set that portrayed the household in both the regular town of Hawkins, Indiana and the twisted realm known as the Upside Down, while the main quartet of Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will got their own LEGO Brickheadz figures. But today, a second detailed "Stranger Things" LEGO set has been revealed.

LEGO

Hot on the heels of the premiere of season 5, the master builders at LEGO have unveiled the Creel House as the next "Stranger Things" building brick playset, delivering a 2,593-piece re-creation of the elegant but haunted locale that the villainous Vecna calls home.

LEGO

Like the Byers' house, the Creel House LEGO set isn't a modular build but a facade with an open back that has seven furnished rooms steeped in the lore of the series. You'll find Alice and Henry's bedrooms, the haunted upstairs hallway, and the ominous grandfather clock that ticks away.

Take a closer look at the "Stranger Things" Creel House LEGO set below!