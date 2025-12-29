Michael B. Jordan Used A Wardrobe Trick To Distinguish His Approach To His Dual Sinners Roles

Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" is one of the most exciting films of 2025, and one of the rare films to immediately becoming a major subject of conversation and actually sustain that level of broad interest over the course of several months. There are many reasons the movie is acclaimed: Coogler and his collaborators told a relevant, powerful story set in a milieu we don't often see, the film has a lot on its mind but also works as an entertaining ride from start to finish, Ludwig Goransson's score is next-level, there are meaty roles for newcomers like Miles Caton and veterans like Delroy Lindo ... and that's before we even mention the vampire component. But while cultural discussions about "the death of the movie star" have been ongoing for years, Michael B. Jordan's dual performances as Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore, brothers known as the "Smokestack Twins," is one of the best examples of pure movie star magic on screen this year.

Jordan commands the screen as both men, oozing charisma while managing to make these identical twins feel distinct. That's no easy task, and while the personalities of these men and their color-coded costumes help audiences keep track of who's who, Jordan used a secret trick that viewers would never know about to help him inhabit each character as an actor.

"I wore different-size shoes," he told Vanity Fair in a recent interview, revealing that he donned a larger size while playing Smoke because that character "was really grounded and didn't really move around too much." By comparison, Stack "was a little more adventurous and curious [...] He was always moving from one thing to the next — a little lighter on his feet."