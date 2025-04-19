The Music Mythology Of Sinners Has A Long And Fascinating History

This article contains spoilers for "Sinners."

Think about this question long and hard: What would you be willing to sacrifice in order to achieve greatness? As our society descends into a neverending cycle of narcissism and self-promotion thanks to the reign of social media, it feels like the majority of people wouldn't think twice about sacrificing their dignity, thoughts, or time to achieve fame and/or fortune. Yet greatness is something more than mere popularity or notoriety; it also involves a sincere desire to master the craft. One of the most frustrating things about achieving greatness is that talent and hard work are only half the battle, because you need a lot of luck, too. If some supernatural force approached you and made you a deal where your greatness could be guaranteed in exchange for your soul, would you take the deal, or find yourself battling the temptation toward darkness within and without you?

These are the questions posed by one of the oldest and most compelling legends in music mythology: the story about Delta bluesman Robert Leroy Johnson. According to the legend, the young Johnson took his guitar and left his Mississippi plantation one night to go to a crossroad; some say it was near the Dockery Plantation, others attribute it to different locations. In any case, this crossroad was supposedly where Johnson met some form of the Devil (perhaps the Christian figure of Satan, or the trickster god Legba from African mythos) and made a Faustian bargain with him. Allegedly, the Devil took Johnson's guitar, tuned it, played it, and returned it, affording Johnson mastery of the instrument in exchange for his soul. Thus, so the legend goes, the blues were born.

This legend, or some form of it, has been told and retold countless times. In fact, the legend wasn't even first attributed to Robert Johnson, but rather Tommy Johnson, an unrelated blues musician who was active a good decade prior. Whatever the reality, the legend continues, and a version of it can be seen most recently in Ryan Coogler's film "Sinners." Coogler's movie is a lot of things — a period drama, a treatise on the power of art, a vampire horror film — yet it also uses the Johnson legend in a fascinating new way, continuing a mythos surrounding the blues and music in general with aplomb.