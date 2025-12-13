5 Essential American Dad! Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

The interpersonal relationships between the members of the Smith family are all pretty absurd, but the father-son relationship between Steve and Stan is probably the sweetest. Sure, Stan is a pretty toxic man who believes in all kinds of conservative nonsense, but in trying to be a good father to Steve, he actually learns how to be a better man. In the season 5 episode "In Country... Club," Steve believes the only way to experience patriotism is by experiencing war, so Stan signs them both up for a Vietnam War re-enactment at the local country club. Unfortunately, it doesn't go as planned for Stan. Instead, Steve has a "Vietnam flashback" that causes him to suffer a mental breakdown, resulting in him being sent to a psychiatric hospital before he escapes and proceeds to re-enact "First Blood" at the country club, confusing his life with that of John Rambo. (Kind of like Danny DeVito on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia!")

Eventually, Stan realizes that he's pushed Steve too far too many times and that he should have encouraged him in the first place instead of forcing him to experience the (fake) horrors of war. Steve then goes out of his way to embarrass his old man (which he does with aplomb), at which point Roger joins the Vietcong side of the re-enactment and tortures Stan... which he kind of deserves. It's not the best writing in the world, but it is pretty funny, and it's always great when Steve wins out in the end.