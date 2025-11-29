One Of 2025's Most Bonkers Horror Movies Is Streaming For Free

This article contains partial spoilers for "Match."

Horror nerds have long become accustomed to Tubi as the place to get an easy fix. The ad-supported streaming service is a spectacular treasure trove of genre movies. You could spend so much time scrolling through their collection of mainstream hits, cult classics, and obscure oddities — as I so often have — and be consistently amazed by the depths of their library. Tubi differentiates itself from services you actually have to pay for, like including movies and television shows from before 1980. Where else will you find "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" next to a bunch of early 2000s Dark Castle Entertainment movies? In the past four years, however, the streamer has joined the likes of Netflix and Hulu in producing its own original movies. You likely haven't heard about most of them, but within that collection of extremely low-budget chillers like "Slay" and "R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead" is one of 2025's craziest genre movies.

If the thought of having to navigate all those countless dating apps fills you with dread, then the cleverly titled "Match" is all the reason you need to finally exorcise them from your phone. At the center of the date from hell is Paola (Humberly González), a waitress who's smart, beautiful, and loves watching Turner Classic Movies. Things seem to end up in her favor when she matches with a seemingly nice guy named Henry. Although their video chat meetup comes with its share of hiccups, Paola decides to take a leap of faith and meet Henry at his place. But when Lucille (Dianne Simpson), Henry's mom, opens the door instead, Paola is thrust into a labyrinth of sinister secrets and ... fluids (to say the least).