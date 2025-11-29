One Of 2025's Most Bonkers Horror Movies Is Streaming For Free
This article contains partial spoilers for "Match."
Horror nerds have long become accustomed to Tubi as the place to get an easy fix. The ad-supported streaming service is a spectacular treasure trove of genre movies. You could spend so much time scrolling through their collection of mainstream hits, cult classics, and obscure oddities — as I so often have — and be consistently amazed by the depths of their library. Tubi differentiates itself from services you actually have to pay for, like including movies and television shows from before 1980. Where else will you find "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" next to a bunch of early 2000s Dark Castle Entertainment movies? In the past four years, however, the streamer has joined the likes of Netflix and Hulu in producing its own original movies. You likely haven't heard about most of them, but within that collection of extremely low-budget chillers like "Slay" and "R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead" is one of 2025's craziest genre movies.
If the thought of having to navigate all those countless dating apps fills you with dread, then the cleverly titled "Match" is all the reason you need to finally exorcise them from your phone. At the center of the date from hell is Paola (Humberly González), a waitress who's smart, beautiful, and loves watching Turner Classic Movies. Things seem to end up in her favor when she matches with a seemingly nice guy named Henry. Although their video chat meetup comes with its share of hiccups, Paola decides to take a leap of faith and meet Henry at his place. But when Lucille (Dianne Simpson), Henry's mom, opens the door instead, Paola is thrust into a labyrinth of sinister secrets and ... fluids (to say the least).
Danishka Esterhazy's Match is a darkly funny exploitation horror movie cousin to Barbarian
If you've ever wondered what the exploitation horror cousin to Zach Cregger's "Barbarian" would look like, then "Match" is your answer. Danishka Esterhazy, the director behind "The Banana Splits Movie" and 2021's "Slumber Party Massacre" reimagining, twists something as simple as a first date into a battle for survival. What's most impressive is how Esterhazy, along with writers Al and Jon Kaplan, play with tonal fluidity. The taboo subject matter entrenched within the material is very real and disturbing, yet often leads to bouts of dark humor that tests what you're willing to laugh at. Every time you think that "Match" couldn't possibly keep up its momentum, it surprises you with a slew of crazy developments that had me yelling "what the f**k" at my television several times. It's a shame this never got a theatrical release, if only to have a communal experience of the scene where one character gives another a "hand" with something.
"Match" is dependent on Paola as she navigates the many obstacles strewn throughout the house, whether it be mouse traps, creepy dolls, or (thing I can't speak on here). Like "Barbarian," this is one of those movies where it's almost best to know as little as possible going in. I could tell you that this also evokes "Don't Breathe," "Castle Freak," and the "Adult Swim Yule Log," and even that won't prepare you for how they coalesce into its own beast. Esterhazy understands the appeal of playing with bad taste gross-out gags, while still making an insightful commentary on sex, violence, and the dangers of fulfilling the social contract. It also features one of the most messed-up meet-cutes of the year.
Social media turned Match into a surprise hit for Tubi
While "Match" would have been a great watch around the Halloween season, the bonkers thrill ride still holds strong as one of the year's most entertaining horror movies. Part of this is due to Esterhazy leaning into the low-budget sleaze, of which the folks at Tubi had no qualms over (via Variety):
"One of the great things about working with Tubi is that they really do offer their directors a lot of creative freedom. There's not a lot of restrictions. They place their faith in their directors and let us play and explore and push boundaries. So I had a lot of support, and it was a pretty easy process."
The only downside to "Match" being exclusively on Tubi is that, like most streaming originals, it tends to lose momentum after a few weeks. I probably wouldn't have even known about it had social media circles within the horror community not picked up the slack. Thankfully, the film isn't just dependent on the WTF-ery of it all, as its central performances are quite good. González always stays quick on her toes and is an incredibly likable presence you want to see escape from her predicament. Simpson is equally great as the grimy, overprotective mama figure who revels in going above and beyond to make everyone's lives a living hell.
It goes to show that sometimes the most surprising horror gems are hiding in the margins just waiting to be found and repulsed by, especially ones that feature a character who gives Samson from "28 Years Later" a run for his money. If you know, you know.
"Match" is currently streaming for free on Tubi.