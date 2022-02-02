Cult Horror Fans Rejoice! The Slumber Party Massacre Remake Is Coming To VHS

Director Danishka Esterhazy's 2021 remake is not the only sequel to the classic 1982 version. There were two other sequels released in 1987 and 1990, both of which lacked the wit and execution of the original. The reason why the original garnered a cult following can be attributed to several reasons, chief being the fact that the tone was mostly satirical in nature, and the humor inherent within the narrative set it apart from the slashers popular at the time. Esterhazy's reboot/sequel not only manages to retain that tone, but also allows the film to challenge genre clichés in a way that subverts expectations.

According to the detailed announcement by Broke Horror Fan, the remake of "Slumber Party Massacre" will arrive on VHS in a black clamshell case with three versions for fans to choose from: a standard edition with never-seen-before art by Vasilis Zikos, an art variant by Creepy Duck Design, and an exclusive box edition with Zikos' art.

Apart from this, each "Slumber Party Massacre" tape will include a letter from Esterhazy, along with exclusive introductions by actors Frances Sholto-Douglas, Reze-Tiana Wessels, Mila Rayne, Rob van Vuuren, Jennifer Steyn, Michael Potter, Eden Classens, Nathan Castle, Richard White, Braeden Buys, Richard Wright-Firth, Reem Koussa, and Larissa Crafford-Lazarus, and writer Suzanne Keilly. Perhaps the most exciting part of the VHS tape is the inclusion of an alternate ending after the movie ends.

The VHS version of "Slumber Party Massacre" has been cropped from its original aspect ratio to 4:3 full frame for optimal throwback viewing.