James Cameron's Biggest Issue With Marvel Movies Might Surprise You

Unless you've been living under a particularly soundproof rock, it's been hard to miss superhero movies having somewhat fallen out of favor with audiences and critics alike. Despite mounting a comeback of sorts with the one-two punch of "Thunderbolts*" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" this past year, it's not exactly a state secret that Marvel Studios has fallen on hard times lately. Heck, should the last major blockbusters perform as expected in the next few weeks, there's a chance that not a single film centered on a cape-wearing character will crack the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 — for the first time in almost 15 years.

Everyone from Martin Scorsese to Steven Spielberg have discussed the decline of superhero movies and what this says about our pop culture trends at large, so why not throw James Cameron into the mix? The "Avatar" filmmaker is currently preoccupied with the impending release of "Fire and Ash," but that hasn't stopped him from adding his two cents on the most pressing debate currently raging these days ... though not as we might've expected. While making an appearance on Matt Belloni's "The Town" podcast, the director was asked why it seems like nobody has jumped on board the 3D bandwagon first pioneered by 2009's "Avatar." According to Cameron, this falls squarely on the 3D conversion trends — as opposed to actually filming in native 3D — popularized by Marvel movies: